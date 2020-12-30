Over 563,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours

GENEVA, December 31. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 80.77 mln, rising over 24 hours by more than 563,000. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Wednesday, the number of fatalities over 24 hours has increased by more than 11,700, surpassing 1.78 mln.

As of 18:32 Moscow time on December 30, the WHO received reports of 80,773,033 infections and 1,783,619 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 563,983 while the fatalities rose by 11,784.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over 44% of the infections reported to the WHO over the past 24 hours are in Europe (251,900), followed by North and South America (236,660) with Southeast Asia in the third place (31,467).

The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 19,147,627, followed by India (10,244,852), Brazil (7,504,833), Russia (3,131,550), France (2,530,400), the UK (2,382,869), Italy (2,067,487), Spain (1,893,502), Germany (1,687,185), Colombia (1,603,807), Argentina (1,590,513) and Mexico (1,389,430).