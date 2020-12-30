Belgrade’s Eternal Fire memorial to be restored by January 6

BELGRADE, December 30. /TASS/. The damaged "Eternal Fire" sculpture in Belgrade will be completely restored by January 6, 2021, Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic said Wednesday.

"Thanks to the prompt reaction of our city services and the mortuary service, the ‘Eternal Fire’ monument, which was vandalized last night, has been completely cleaned. Due to damage to the gas feed mechanisms, the fire does not burn at this moment, but it will be repaired by January 6. We expect the memorial to be fully restored by that time," Vesic said on his Facebook page.

The monument in the Belgrade Liberators Memorial Park was desecrated by unidentified perpetrators on December 29. The monument was smeared with paint and concrete mix, and vandalized with insulting graffiti.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia expressed its shock over the incident, saying it expects a proper reaction from the law enforcement.

The first Eternal Fire in Serbia had been lit on December 15, during a solemn ceremony, attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Memorial Park is a burial site for Soviet and Yugoslavian soldiers, who died during the fight for Belgrade in October, 1944. The memorial complex was created in 1953, its area is about 1.5 hectares. Currently, a total of 1,395 Yugoslavian partisans and 818 soldiers and officers of the Red Army are buried in the park.