Portugal reports over 6,000 coronavirus cases over past day

MADRID, December 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal increased by 6,049 over the past day and amounted to 406,051, the country’s health department reported on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 79 people with coronavirus have died in Portugal, the total number of deaths has reached 6,830. More than 2,800 people have been hospitalized, including 487 people in intensive care units.

On December 27, a vaccination campaign against coronavirus began in the country. According to the authorities of the republic, vaccination against coronavirus in Portugal will be carried out free of charge.

