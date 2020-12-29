Moscow reports 72 coronavirus deaths in past day, overall death toll at 11,136

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. A total of 72 novel coronavirus fatalities were registered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the Russian capital to 11,136, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"A total of 72 patients, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

The Russian capital’s overall coronavirus death toll currently stands at 11,136.

Moscow is the hardest-hit region in Russia, and daily numbers of new coronavirus cases are on the rise. Overall, 798,098 cases of the infection have been registered in the city so far, including 5,641 in the past day. A total of 615,396 people have already recovered.