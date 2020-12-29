Turkey’s top diplomat vows Ankara will not yield to Western pressure

SOCHI, December 29. /TASS/. Ankara views the sanctions slapped on it as a manifestation of external aggression and has no intention of yielding to that pressure, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"It does not matter to what extent the imposition of sanctions in the military-technical sphere will affect our defense industry," he said. "It is important that such decisions are wrong, they are aggression against our country’s sovereign rights. We will not abandon our actions because of the sanctions. We are opposed to any sanctions against any country."

The Turkish foreign minister recalled that his country did not support the European Union’s sanctions against Russia, as well as anti-Iranian sanctions, since it considers them illegitimate.

He confirmed that the Russian-Turkish S-400 missile deal remained in force. At the same time, Ankara is ready for a dialogue with the United States and its Western partners on the issue and on other issues of mutual concern, he noted. "Our relations with Russia sometimes become a reason for disagreements with other countries, but they are not an alternative to relations with NATO or the European Union," he stressed. "Western countries should attach greater importance to cooperation."