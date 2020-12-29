Turkey, Russia continue talks on COVID vaccine supplies, production

SOCHI, December 29. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow continue consultations on the supply and joint production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We maintain close cooperation on various pandemic-related issues with Russia, including vaccination," he pointed out. "Russian President Vladimir Putin made a proposal concerning the Sputnik V vaccine to our president. The president gave an order to the Health Ministry and a protocol on cooperation on the vaccine was signed immediately. The health minister said at a cabinet meeting yesterday that cooperation continues normally, it particularly concerns vaccine supplies and the joint production of the vaccine," Cavusoglu added.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. The vaccine’s post-registration trials kicked off in Moscow in early September.