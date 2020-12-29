Paraguay may get first batch of Sputnik V vaccine in March 2021, says health official

BUENOS AIRES, December 29. /TASS/. Paraguay’s authorities are discussing with Russia the possibility of purchasing the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Julio Rolon has said.

"We hope that the first batch of the vaccine can be delivered to the country in March [2021]," the Ultima Hora newspaper quotes him as saying. He noted that Paraguay’s Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni was in touch with Russian representatives.

A week ago, Mazzoleni said that "advanced negotiations" on the issue were underway with two out of the five major coronavirus vaccine manufactures. According to the minister, technical aspects are currently being discussed.

According to the Health Ministry, 105,374 people in Paraguay have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 2,202 have died. A total of 79,171 have recovered. At present, 812 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 174 of whom are in intensive care units.

Paraguay reported its first coronavirus case on March 7. On March 10, the authorities imposed a lockdown, which was extended several times. Restrictions have been eased in most regions by now.