Colombia’s coronavirus caseload surpasses 1.6 mln

BOGOTA, December 29. /TASS/. Colombia’s Ministry of Social Protection registered 9,310 new COVID-19 cases in the past day and the country’s total caseload hit 1,603,807.

"On December 28, we confirmed 13,066 recoveries, 9,310 new cases of infection and 203 fatalities in Colombia. In total, the number of recoveries reached 1,469,041, the number of patients with COVID-19 hit 1,603,807 and the death toll is 42,374," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

Since the start of the epidemic in Bogota a total of 455,240 COVID-19 cases have been registered.

Colombia reported its first coronavirus case on March 6. President Ivan Duque declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 17. The country’s authorities later banned international flights and imposed a nationwide lockdown between March 24 and April 13. On September 1, the measures of selective isolation were introduced in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.