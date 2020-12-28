Pandemic to recede in 2021, Deputy PM hopes

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Pandemic will recede in 2021, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. In her opinion, there are all grounds for this.

"I very much hope that after the New Year the disease will recede, we will overcome those difficulties we had in 2020. We have all grounds to overcome these difficulties," she said at a briefing on Monday.

According to the latest global statistics, about 80.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 1.7 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 3,078,035 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,471,309 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 55,265 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.