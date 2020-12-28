First batches of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Serbia before year’s end

BELGRADE, December 28. /TASS/. First batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus will arrive in Serbia before the end of this year, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated at the end-of-year press conference on Monday.

"We expect that before the end of the year our country will receive first volumes of vaccine from Russia. Yet this doesn’t mean anything until it obtains a permit from the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency. So we can talk about vaccination with this preparation only after the approval of relevant medical services," he said.

The Serbian leader noted that Belgrade is also conducting talks with Western and Chinese vaccine manufacturers.

On December 24, Serbia launched vaccination with a preparation by American Pfizer. As the Serbian president reported earlier, his country paid the EU 2 mln euros for the vaccine development and then 4.87 mln euros under the COVAX program but received half as many doses as it ordered - 4,800 instead of 10,000.

On December 4, the first 20 doses of Sputnik V arrived in Serbia. They are still being studied by local specialists in order to make a decision whether this preparation is suitable for the inoculation of the country’s residents. Director of the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia Sasa Jacovic stated that its staff is working literally around the clock inspecting Russian and Chinese vaccines to ensure that Serbian citizens have access to a high-grade and effective vaccine.