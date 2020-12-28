Moldova can hold snap parliamentary elections on May 9, says former president

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Moldovan early parliamentary elections could be held next year on Victory Day, May 9, former President Igor Dodon believes.

"I think that the faster the better for the country," he said in an interview with TASS when asked about the potential date. "However, they [elections] should be held on the basis of constitutional norms. <…> Therefore, we are focusing on May. It can be on May 9, Victory Day, and it falls on Sunday."