Moldova can hold snap parliamentary elections on May 9, says former president

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Moldovan early parliamentary elections could be held next year on Victory Day, May 9, former President Igor Dodon believes.
"I think that the faster the better for the country," he said in an interview with TASS when asked about the potential date. "However, they [elections] should be held on the basis of constitutional norms. <…> Therefore, we are focusing on May. It can be on May 9, Victory Day, and it falls on Sunday."
So, according to Dodon, the quick resolution of this issue will clarify the format of future work of power agencies and will avoid plunging into political instability. "In this unstable situation, when we don’t have a parliamentary majority and there’s an acting government, it is very dangerous to leave it all for autumn or late autumn because it means we will have political destabilization the whole next year," he underlined.
Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced his decision to resign at a briefing on December 23 to recalibrate the government and parliament after the autumn elections. Later, the press service of Moldovan President Maia Sandu informed that the leader would invite parliamentary factions to discuss the parliament dissolution.