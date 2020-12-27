Turkey vows to open fire on Haftar’s supporters in case of attack on its military

ANKARA, December 27. /TASS/. Ankara is ready to open retaliatory fire against supporters of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army in case of an attack on the Turkish military, Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar warned on Sunday.

"Haftar and those who support him should be well-aware that they will be considered as a legitimate target in any attempt to attack the Turkish military," Akar said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry after the Turkish delegation’s visit to Libya on December 26.

According to Akar, if Turkey’s Armed Forces carry out the offensive, the attackers "won’t be able to find places to hide."

On December 24, Haftar urged Turkey to leave Libya’s soil, warning that otherwise Ankara and its mercenaries would "be driven out by force.".