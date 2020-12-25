Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 77 to 10,840 — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 77 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,840, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

"Seventy-seven patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The Russian capital accounts for most cases of COVID-19 in Russia. As of December 25, as many as 772,104 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city. Of those, 7,315 were confirmed in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 593,939 patients recovered from the disease.