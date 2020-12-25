Moldovan ex-president thanks Russia for helping his country in crisis

CHISINAU, December 25. /TASS/. Moldova’s former President Igor Dodon thanked Russia for assistance in the fight against coronavirus and the extension of duty free trade agreement for exporters of agricultural goods, Dodon wrote on his Facebook account after a meeting with Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, in Moscow.

"I offered my sincere gratitude to Dmitry Kozak and to the leadership of the Russian Federation for the support of Moldova in its fight against the spread of coronavirus, and for the donations to our farmers affected by the drought and to Moldovan exporters by providing duty free exports of agricultural produce to the Russian market in 2018-2019," Dodon wrote.

Russia delivered medical aid to Moldova by donating testing systems, medicines and equipment. Apart from that, the Russian Defense Ministry offered a plane to deliver a large consignment of medicines from China. In addition, a team of Russian health professionals visited the Transnistrian region to share their experience in the fight against the pandemic.

In 2020, nearly 50% of the crops were damaged by the drought in Moldova. According to official statistics, the total damage is estimated at about 60 million euros. Earlier, Russia channeled 275 million rubles ($3.708mln) to Moldova as aid to agricultural producers.