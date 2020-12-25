China documents 31 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

BEIJING, December 25. /TASS/. China has documented 31 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, including 22 imported from abroad and nine local cases, China’s National Health Commission informed on Friday.

There are also 17 asymptomatic cases recorded. China counts asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in a separate statistic.

In the past 24 hours, no deaths from the virus have been recorded in China. No COVID-19 patients have died in the country since April 15. The lethality rate reaches 5.33%, with 4,634 people dead from the disease. There are currently 320 patients hospitalized (556 including asymptomatic cases), and only six are in a serious condition. In the past 24 hours, nine people have recovered.

According to the official data, 94.3% of COVID-19 patients in mainland China have recovered. China has recorded over 86,900 cases of the disease since December 2019, with 124 cases documented in the past 7 days (232 including asymptomatic cases).

China’s epidemiological control bodies closely monitor all people arriving from abroad. Since the start of the pandemic, 4,181 cases of COVID-19 have been documented among foreigners arriving to the country, and out of this number, 3,909 foreigners have recovered.