Armenian PM lauds Russia’s Emergency Ministry work in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, December 23. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a meeting with Russian Emergency Minister Yevgeny Zinichev and praised the work of the Russian agency in returning to normality in Nagorno-Karabakh and providing humanitarian aid to citizens, the Armenian cabinet reported Wednesday.

"We are interested in further development of cooperation with Russia in all spheres, including security, economy and the humanitarian sphere. We highly appreciate the activity of the Russian Emergency Ministry to resume normal life in Nagorno-Karabakh," the prime minister said, noting the need to develop and implement new joint programs in various spheres. Pashinyan also said that the Armenian government attaches importance to continuous development of strategic partnership with Russia and underlined key role of Russia in boosting peace and stability in the region.

Zinichev spoke in detail about the humanitarian activities of the Russian Emergency Ministry in Nagorno-Karabakh and stressed that transportation of humanitarian shipments is going ahead without any problems and in close cooperation with Armenian partners.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Currently, 23 observation posts were set up by the peacekeepers.