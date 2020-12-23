Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 mark, reports WHO

PRETORIA, December 23. /TASS/. African nations have recorded 36,130 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,542,653, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus-related death toll has topped 60,176 across African nations after a rise of 1,147 deaths in the past 48 hours. More than 2.1 million people have recovered from the disease.