Over 26,000 people died in Poland due to coronavirus

WARSAW, December 23. /TASS/. The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Poland has exceeded 26,000, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

At the end of the last day, the ministry reported 472 deaths - 104 deaths were directly associated with COVID-19, another 368 - with concomitant diseases. The highest figure for mortality due to coronavirus was set in Poland on November 25, when the country's Ministry of Health reported 674 deaths.

On Wednesday, 12,361 new coronavirus cases were reported and 10,906 patients recovered over the day. In total, starting from March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,226,883 people were infected, 26,255 died, and 965,178 recovered.

Recently, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Poland has stabilized, consolidating at a level below 13,000 per day. About 17,700 patients with coronavirus are now housed in Polish hospitals, including 1,600 pepople connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 176,000 people are in quarantine. At the moment, the country has a total of 35,400 beds for COVID-19 patients and 3,000 ventilators.

Poland maintains the pandemic regime announced by the authorities in March. The government decided to introduce partial quarantine in the country - cultural institutions, sports complexes are closed, citizens are advised to stay at home and work remotely. Throughout the country, a mask regime has been introduced, schoolchildren study remotely, restaurants, cafes and bars are open only for takeaway, and hotels can only accept business travelers. Gathering in groups of more than five people is banned. All these restrictions remain in effect until the new year.

The Polish authorities are preparing for vaccination of the population. It is expected to start in January-February with representatives of high-risk groups: doctors and the elderly. In the coming weeks, it is planned to create more than 8,000 vaccination points in the country. It was reported that vaccinations will be free and voluntary, and will be given in two stages. All vaccinated will be issued a certificate and an electronic code confirming the fact of vaccination and making it possible to not comply with a number of current restrictions.

