Moscow documents 73 COVID-19 fatalities over 24 hours, total death toll rises to 10,613

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The number of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 73 over the past 24 hours, in all, 10,613 coronavirus patients died in the capital, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

Moscow is in the first place nationwide by the number of the coronavirus infections. In all, 750,934 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, including 7,237 over the past 24 hours. Some 577,544 patients have recovered.