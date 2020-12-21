Putin hopes there will be favorable conditions for COVID-19 vaccination in 2021

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that COVID-19 vaccination is an important global goal. He expressed hope that there will be favorable conditions in the world for coronavirus vaccination in 2021.

During the video conference timed to the signing of the memorandum of intent between the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and AstraZeneca on combining COVID-19 vaccines, the Russian president commended the "attack position" of AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot with the goal to make sure the world population is protected against the pandemic.

"I want to wish you success not only on the Russian market, but on global markets as well, and to express hope that the new year will be favorable both for your firm and for the implementation of the goals we are discussing right now," Putin addressed the AstraZeneca head. According to the president, this is "a crucial goal," and to implement it, the company will unite efforts with its colleagues, in this case, with Russia.

"We monitor what is happening overseas, we monitor what is going on in some European countries that have been forced to introduce a strict lockdown, which will be reflected, of course, on the economy and the social sphere," the Russian leader said, talking about the scale of the pandemic.