SEOUL, December 21. /TASS/. As many as 926 coronavirus cases were recorded in South Korea in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 50,591, according to data from the national Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

A total of 24 coronavirus patients died in the past day, the highest daily number since January 20. The overall death toll has climbed to 698.

The number of recoveries increased by 433 to 35,155.

As many as 274 serious and critical patients remain hospitalized.