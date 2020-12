MINSK, December 20. /TASS/. About 100 people were detained during protests in Minsk on Sunday, spokeswoman for the Minsk police department Natalia Ganusevich said.

"Participants in unauthorized rallies were warned about inadmissibility of illegal action more than once. After that the most active protesters - around 100 people, were detained," she said in a commentary posted on the website of the Minsk police department.