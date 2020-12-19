France indicts four Pakistanis in attack near former Charlie Hebdo office - agency

TASS, December 19. Indictments were officially presented to four Pakistanis who were detained in the case focused on the attack near the former office of Charlie Hebdo, French satirical weekly magazine, in September 2020, Agence France-Presse reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

According to the agency, the men aged between 17 and 21 knew about the plan concocted by the attacker and could have encouraged him to resort to violence. "They share his ideology, one of them expressed hatred for France a few days prior to the operation," one of the sources told the agency.

The knife attack took place on September 25, two staffers of the Premier Ligne agency, which currently occupies the former Charlie Hebdo office, were seriously injured. A Pakistani man, 18, was detained. When questioned, he admitted his guilt, explaining his actions as retaliation to another publication of cartoons targeting Prophet Muhammad. The interior minister qualified the case as terror attack. The court handed down an indictment of attempted murder as part of terrorist plot and creation of a criminal terrorist cell.