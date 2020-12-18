Azerbaijani president calls Russian peacekeeping operation in Karabakh ‘very successful’

"It [the peacekeeping operation] is being conducted very successfully, in constant touch with the relevant organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said on Friday at an online meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

The president stressed that only one incident had been recorded since the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders signed a joint statement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh almost a month and a half ago. According to Azerbaijan, that incident was provoked by "groups of so-called militias uncontrolled by the Armenian authorities." "The incident was settled within one day. The ceasefire is being observed, and will become stronger every day," Aliyev said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region.