Macron probably contracted coronavirus during Brussels summit — health minister

PARIS, December 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron could have contracted the novel coronavirus infection during the EU summit in Brussels, Health Minister Olivier Veran told the France 5 TV channel on Thursday.

"From the look of things, it is unlikely that the head of the state became infected during a working breakfast or dinner in the Elysee Palace," Veran said. "But it is quite possible that this happened in Brussels, during the December 10-11 meeting of the 27 EU member states."

According to the French minister, the summit's schedule included a working dinner in a large hall.

"Regretfully, it [large space] won’t protect you against coronaivrus," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace informed that French President Emmanuel Macron had tested positive for COVID-19. The president decided to self-isolate for seven days and will work remotely. The governmental spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said at a briefing that Macron developed first symptoms in early hours of Thursday, so he was tested in the morning. So far, there have been no reports of other EU summit participants falling ill.