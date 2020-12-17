72 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Seventy-two more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 10,200, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Seventy-two coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 10,243.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of today, Moscow has reported 715,241 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 6,711 during the past day, and 551,207 recoveries.