Number of coronavirus cases in Finland rises to 32,228

HELSINKI, December 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland increased by 358 over the day, reaching 32,228, the Finnish National Institute for Health and Social Development said on Thursday.

At the same time, 484 patients died from the complications from coronavirus. More than 2 mln people have been tested. The largest daily increase in the number of infections during the pandemic was recorded on December 10 - 840.

Finland closed its borders from March 19 to May 13 to prevent the spread of the virus. Since September 19, the country has allowed entry without the need to be in quarantine from countries where the number of coronavirus cases is 25 per 100,000 people in the last two weeks. From October 1, for countries with this threshold exceeded, entry can be allowed without a 14-day quarantine with two negative tests for coronavirus - the first must be done before the trip, the second - after arriving in the country. This measure will affect only the EU countries, the Schengen zone, and states from the list of third countries drawn up by the EU, and will not apply, in particular, to Russia and the United States.

The border of the country for tourists from Russia will remain closed until at least January 12.

