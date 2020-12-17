Number of COVID cases in Azerbaijan up to over 191,000, with over 2,088 deaths

BAKU, December 17. /TASS/. As many as 4,124 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day, or by 47 cases more than on the previous day, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Thursday.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 191,460, or 1.9% of the country’s population of ten million. The effective reproduction number (Rt), or the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person, is 0.9.

Thirty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day, with the overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities standing at 2,088.

A total of 127,064 coronavirus patients have recovered, with 4,205 recoveries reported in the past day. As many as 62,308 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals. As many as 1,016,003 tests for the coronavirus infection have been made in the country, including 17,426 in the past day. A total of 20.5% of the country’s population has been tested for the coronavirus infection.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Azerbaijan on February 28. The morbidity rate began to go up in mid-August, with a dramatic growth being reported from October 9. The highest daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases (4,451) was registered on December 13.

In view of the worsening epidemic situation, with the morbidity rates exceeding those in the spring, the country’s authorities have imposed a number of restrictions effective from October 19. Thus, operation of metro in the capital city of Baku was suspended, educational establishments were closed for vacations, and up to 70% of employees of government institutions were switched to work from home. A nationwide quarantine has been extended until January 31, 2021. A strict quarantine will be in place from December 14 to January 18, with public catering and trading outlets being closed, except food stores and pharmacies. People will have to obtain a special SMS-permit to leave their home. Entry to and exit from 17 big cities and districts, including Baku, is restricted.