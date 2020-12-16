Number of coronavirus cases in Brazil exceeds 7 mln

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil totaled 7,040,608 after 70,574 were registered over the past day, the Ministry of Health reported.

The number of fatalities increased by 936 over past 24 hours and reached 183,735. At least 6,132,683 infected people recovered, 724,190 patients remain under medical supervision.

According to the ministry, there are 3,350 people infected with coronavirus and 87 deaths from its consequences for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil, where the first case was confirmed on February 26, ranks third after the United States and India in the list of states with the highest number of infected. As for the number of fatalities, it ranks second to the United States.