Number of coronavirus cases in Norway rises to 41,852

HELSINKI, December 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Norway increased by 518 over the past day and reached 41,852, the Norwegian Institute of Health announced on Wednesday.

During the pandemic, 395 patients died in the country from complications caused by the coronavirus. Over 2 mln people have been tested.

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases began in Norway in late August after a relatively calm summer. The average daily increase in recent weeks is 300-500 cases. The largest number of cases per day during the pandemic was recorded on November 13 - over 700.

The first coronavirus case in Norway was detected at the end of February. The government has imposed a ban on the entry of foreigners who do not have a residence permit. It also introduced border controls within the Schengen area. From June 15, Norway opened its borders to the Nordic countries, except for Sweden, and from July 15, it lifted restrictions for about 20 more states. On August 12, the authorities reiterated their recommendation to avoid unnecessary travel abroad.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.