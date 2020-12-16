Russian peacekeepers dispose of 2,000 pieces of ammunition in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Ministry’s bomb disposal specialists have collected and rendered harmless more than 2,000 explosive items in Nagorno-Karabakh, as follows from the ministry’s news release.

"Humanitarian mine clearance in Stepanakert and around it has been carried out on an area of more than 30 hectares. More than 2,000 explosive items were collected," the press service said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. On November 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to create a joint humanitarian response center for Nagorno-Karabakh, involving representatives from the Emergencies Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Federal Security Service (FSB) and other federal bodies of executive power concerned. The Defense Ministry was made in charge of organizational issues. Russian peacekeepers arrived in the region on November 16.