Hundreds of entrepreneurs continue rally in downtown Kiev

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Several hundred of representatives of Ukraine’s small-sized and micro-businesses continue their protest against quarantine-related restrictions in Kiev’s Khreschatyk Street and the Independence Square early on Wednesday.

According to the Ukraina-24 TV channel, the situation is generally calm, with no clashes with law-enforcement reported. Some of the protestors vow to spend the night in buses and tents. Organizers pledge to continue the rally on Wednesday.

About 1,500 protestors gathered in downtown Kiev on Tuesday afternoon, protesting against restrictions on business activities, imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The event turned violent later in the day, when law enforcement forces tried to prevent protestors from setting up a tent camp. As police started to dismantle tents, the crowd responded by throwing flares and smoke pellets at them.

Police said 40 officers sustained injuries in the standoff, including three persons who were hospitalized with severe bruises. A criminal case was launched. Protestors also reported that dozens of people in their ranks sustained injuries as well, but the information has not been officially confirmed as of yet.

The protest was organized by the SaveFOP movement, which Ukrainian media links to former president Pyotr Poroshenko. Several nationalist groups declared their support for the protest.

Participants said their protest was not time-limited and will be over only after their demands are met in full.