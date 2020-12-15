Moscow records 73 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, overall death toll at 10,095

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus in Moscow has grown by 73 over 24 hours, in all, 10,095 coronavirus patients died in the capital, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

"In Moscow, 73 patients died with the confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and a positive result of tests for the presence of the coronavirus infection," the crisis center reported.

In all, 10,095 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were registered in the capital.

Moscow is in the first place nationwide by the number of the coronavirus infections. In all, 703,502 cases of the infection have been detected in the capital, with 5,418 of them in the past 24 hours. Some 539,859 patients have recovered.