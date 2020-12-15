Russia welcomes Serbian neutrality, rejection of anti-Russian sanctions

BELGRADE, December 15. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Serbia’s adherence to military neutrality and its rejection to join the anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We welcomed the Belgrade’s adherence - which Aleksandar Vucic has just reiterated - to maintenance of military neutrality and its rejection to join the anti-Russian sanctions, wherever these sanctions may originate from. I am certain that Serbia’s course regarding its neutrality helps promoting the peace and stability in the Balkans, and helps counteracting different trends which seek to escalate the confrontation in this most important and long-suffering region," Lavrov said.