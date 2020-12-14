Georgia sees lowest daily increase in coronavirus infections since October 21

TBILISI, December 14. /TASS/. The number of cases of the coronavirus infection in Georgia has increased over the past 24 hours by 1,337, the lowest since October 21. The total number of infections has reached 191,063, the government website which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide stated on Monday.

On October 21, 1,354 new cases were reported in the country, after which the number of infections began to grow swiftly. Yesterday, 2,720 new cases were detected in the republic, while 3,907 new cases were recorded on December 12 and 4,146 cases on December 11. On December 5, Georgian medics detected 5,450 cases of the infection which was the record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,498 patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries is at 161,681 (84.62% of the total number of infections). The number of quarantined individuals over the past 24 hours has decreased by 24 with the total of 986. 2,886 patients are staying at special hotels under medical supervision which is 191 less than the day before. The coronavirus spread coefficient in Georgia over the past eight days has been at the level of 0.73. During the pandemic the infection was detected in 5.14% of the country’s population of 3.7 mln.

Over the past 24 hours, 49 fatalities due to the coronavirus complications were recorded in the republic, bringing the total to 1,839. In all, 1,725,686 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in Georgia. 46.43% of the country’s population were tested.

The republic’s government has shut down stores, restaurants and cafes for the period from November 28 through January 31, introduced a ban on intercity transportation and public transport in large cities. Additionally, a ban on staying outside was expanded: now the residents are not allowed to leave their homes from 21:00 to 05:00. From December 24 through January 2 due to holiday festivities all restrictions will be lifted. They will come into effect again from January 3 through January 15 and then from January 16 to January 31 all restrictions will be in effect only on weekends.