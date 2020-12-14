Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 142,000

NUR-SULTAN, December 14. /TASS/. Over the past day, doctors in Kazakhstan identified 747 new coronavirus, which is 47 less than the day before. The total number of infected has reached 142,325, the interdepartmental commission to prevent the spread of coronavirus under the government of the republic said on Monday.

Over the past eight days, the increase in the number of new cases has been in the range of 670-836. In relation to the population (18.8 mln people), the proportion of infected is 0.7%, and the infection rate over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.0039.

According to the commission, a total of 126,182 people have recovered, over the past 24 hours 802 have recovered. A day earlier, 651 recovered were reported. The number of deaths due to coronavirus, according to the latest information, reached 2,138, increasing by nine over the past day. In total, as of December 7, 4,775,869 tests for coronavirus were carried out in the country.

