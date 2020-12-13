Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 649,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, December 13. /TASS/. More than 649,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 70.4 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 18:58 Moscow time on December 11, as many as 70,461,926 coronavirus cases and 1,599,704 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 649,425 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,718.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than half of the COVID-19 daily tally (345,905 cases). Next are Europe (219,023 cases), and Southeast Asia (41,803 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (15,648,098), India (9,857,029), Brazil (6,836,227), Russia (2,653,928), France (2,324,603), the United Kingdom (1,830,960), Italy (1,825,775), Spain (1,730,575), Argentina (1,489,328), Colombia (1,408,909), Germany (1,320,716), and Mexico (1,229,379).