Over 26,000 people rally against new security bill in France — ministry

PARIS, December 13. /TASS/. More than 26,000 people took to the streets all across France on Saturday to protest against the country’s new bill on national security, the country’s interior ministry said.

"The number of people participating in rallies in the country stood at 26,417, including about 5,000 in Paris," the ministry said.

This is the third such protest in the country. The previous event gathered more than 57,000 participants. During the first wave of protests last month, 133,000 people took to the streets all across France.

A total of 164 people were detained on Saturday, according to latest reports, including 142 in the capital Paris. According to the Interior Ministry, many participants of the Paris rally were detained for carrying screwdrivers, wrenches and other objects that could be used against police. Some were apprehended for throwing bottles and smoke pellets at law-enforcement officers.

Apart from Paris, large-scale gatherings were also reported in Bordeaux, Dijon, Lille and other cities. In Lyon, police had to use tear gas against the crowd. Besides, about 1,300 people gathered in Strasbourg and some 1,800 - in Montpellier.

The controversial national security bill was widely criticized by journalists, politicians and citizens, mostly because of its Article 24. It envisages a punishment of up to one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euro (about $54,000 at the current exchange rate) for publishing "an image of the face or other element allowing identification" of a law enforcement officer "with the goal of damaging his physical or psychological integrity."

The lower chamber of the country’s parliament started considering the bill on November 18. First protests broke out in Paris immediately after the start of debates.