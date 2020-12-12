Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 9,870 — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 72 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

"Seventy-two patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 9,870 in Moscow. As of December 12, about 685,800 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow so far and over 524,800 patients recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, more than 71.1 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.6 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,625,848 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,085,958 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 46,453 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.