Armenian defense minister to visit Russia

YEREVAN, December 12. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan has left on a working visit to Russia, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On December 12, a delegation headed by Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan left on a working visit to Russia. Meetings with Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu and other high-ranking officials are scheduled during the visit," the statement says.

The visit to Russia is first for Vagharshak Harutyunyan as defense minister.