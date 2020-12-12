US regulator FDA approves Pfizer, BioNTech vaccines to tackle COVID-19

NEW YORK, December 12. /TASS/. The United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the vaccines of Pfizer and BioNTech to combat the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the New York Times daily announced.

According to the daily: "The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, clearing the way for millions of highly vulnerable people to begin receiving the vaccine within days."

"The decision is a victory for Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, which began working on the vaccine 11 months ago," according to the newspaper. "Vaccines typically take years to develop. The companies’ late-stage clinical trial, which enrolled nearly 44,000 people, was found to be 95% effective."