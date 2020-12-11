Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 406,000 in past day

GENEVA, December 11. /TASS/. More than 406,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 68.84 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 19:03 Moscow time on December 11, as many as 68,845,368 novel coronavirus cases and 1,570,304 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 406,454 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,176.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (15,203,208), India (9,796,769), Brazil (6,728,452), Russia (2,569,126), France (2,283,752), Italy (1,770,149), the United Kingdom (1,766,823), Spain (1,712,101), Argentina (1,475,222), Colombia (1,392,133), Germany (1,242,203), and Mexico (1,205,229).