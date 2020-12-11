Kazakhstan to host Eurasian Economic Union summit next May

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The summit of heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members will be held in Kazakhstan in May 2021, Mikhail Myasnikovich, head of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told reporters on Friday.

"A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has been preliminarily scheduled for next May," he said.

According to Myasnikovich, at the next EAEU summit the heads of state will be informed about plans on the implementation of the integration strategy until 2025 and about the efforts aimed at combating coronavirus.

"We will have to report on plans for the implementation of the strategy until 2025 and on the instructions issued to combat the pandemic along with many other issues," he said adding that a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council would be held in February-March 2021.