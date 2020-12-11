UN chief warns about global threats of coming decade

UNITED NATIONS, December 11. /TASS/. The breakdown of agreements on nuclear nonproliferation and the lack of regulation in cyberspace may provoke serious crises in the coming decade, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Nobel Peace Prize Forum on Friday.

He noted that serious problems in global coordination and cooperation "extend far beyond the pandemic."

"The erosion of the nuclear disarmament regime and the lawless frontiers of cyberspace are just two areas that could produce a full-blown global emergency within the next decade," he warned.

On February 2, 2019, the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. In September 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO member states, to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and in other regions. The United States however literally turned down the initiative.