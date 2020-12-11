UN chief warns about biggest global recession in 80 years facing world after pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, December 11. /TASS/. The world may face the biggest economic slump in 80 years because of the pandemic impacts, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Nobel Peace Prize Forum on Friday.

"The social and economic impact of the pandemic is enormous, and growing," he noted. "No vaccine can undo the damage that has already been done."

"We face the biggest global recession in eight decades," he warned. "Extreme poverty is rising; the threat of famine looms."

"These inter-generational impacts are the result of long-term fragilities, inequalities and injustices that have been exposed by the pandemic," the UN chief stressed.