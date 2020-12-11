Armenia’s Pashinyan thanks Russia for assistance in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, December 11. /TASS/. Armenia is grateful to Russia for the assistance provided in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a video conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday.

"We are grateful to Russia for its invaluable assistance in resisting the pandemic and warding off the challenges that we were confronted with this year," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor handed over to Armenia a mobile laboratory for identifying the pathogens of infectious diseases and making PCR-tests for the novel coronavirus. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko shared with his Armenian counterpart Arsen Torosyan samples of Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Last April, Russian military specialists arrived in Armenia under an agreement between the two countries’ defense minsters to provide assistance in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic. A Russian diagnostic laboratory has operated in Armenia since April. During the pandemic Rospotrebnadzor provided Armenia with equipment free of charge. Russian businesses operating in the country transferred large donations to the government fund for struggle against the infection.