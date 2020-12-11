Nazarbayev notes interaction of EAEU states, Russia’s role in fight against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN, December 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s first President, honorary chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) Nursultan Nazarbayev during the SEEC meeting on Friday noted a high level of interaction between the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in fighting the spread of the coronavirus and emphasized Russia’s role in this process.

"I would like to note with satisfaction a high level of cooperation of the EAEU member states and the mutual exchange of humanitarian aid within the framework of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. A plan of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the EAEU territory was jointly developed and approved. I would like to note separately the most important connecting role of Russia that has always supported its allies. And this was manifested most strikingly during the pandemic when, standing shoulder to shoulder, we were helping each other," he said, noting that Russia was the first country worldwide to create a vaccine against COVID-19 and offered it to the EAEU nations.

He emphasized that during this complex period the EAEU member states "as conscientious partners did not succumb to protectionist panic" and did not resort to any unfriendly economic actions towards each other. "This confirms that a course towards integration implemented by us is the only correct one," he explained.

According to the honorary chairman, the organization should continue interaction with other countries and structures. "I am confident that the participation of Uzbekistan as an observer [at the EAEU] at the first stage will be useful both to Uzbekistan and to all our countries. We should activate this work and continue interaction of the union with third countries and integration unions," he emphasized.