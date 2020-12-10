Over 100 US House Republicans back Texas lawsuit challenging election results

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. As many as 106 Republican members of the US House of Representatives have signed an amicus brief in support of a Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 US presidential election in four states, the Hill news website reported.

"This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections," the document reads, as cited by the Hill.

The lawsuit filed with the US Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is aimed at overturning the election results in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan.