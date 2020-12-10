Top Armenian diplomat lauds Russia’s role in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s efforts to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict helped to save thousands of lives, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with Le Monde.

"In the 44 days of conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a lot of effort to achieve a ceasefire. There were three attempts to establish it. Their interference helped to save thousands of lives," he underlined.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.