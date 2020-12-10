Putin’s approach played important role in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, says Erdogan

BAKU, December 10. /TASS/. The approach of Russian President Vladimir Putin has played a significant role in the settlement process in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Baku Thursday.

"I cannot toss away approaches of Mr. Putin. His positive attitude helped to steer this process towards a positive direction. I would also like to attach significance to this platform [meant to maintain regional security] mentioned by my brother [Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev]. This platform can unite Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia and, if it agrees to join, Armenia," Erdogan stressed.

The Turkish leader also noted that Ankara does not have any issues with the Armenian people. "We have issues with the Armenian leadership. If they take positive steps, we can open our border with Armenia," the president added.

Moreover, Erdogan expressed confidence that "the Azerbaijani authorities will revive the lands liberated from occupation in 3-5 years."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.